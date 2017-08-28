Geri Horner shares video of cut face after being attacked by cat
Geri Horner is worried she will look a bit battered and bloodied on This Morning’s sofa after a run-in with a cat.
The former Spice Girl – who will guest present the daytime programme on Monday – shared a video on Instagram showing herself with a scratched face.
She told her 463,000 followers on the site: “WARNING. AVOID TALLULA!
“I don’t love her anymore. Watch the 3 clips why.
“Will it heal by Monday ? I’m going to be presenting @thismorning.”
The first clip shows Horner with a scratched lip and chin, as she worries about whether she will have healed by Monday.
A child, presumably the star’s 11-year-old daughter Bluebell can be heard assuring her: “You will be fine. Just put some tissue on it.”
We're ready to spice up your life this August Bank Holiday with @GeriHalliwell guest presenting on our famous sofa! Stay calm @Rylan! 😱😆 pic.twitter.com/X1T7kXrr3x— This Morning (@thismorning) July 29, 2017
Another piece of footage shows the singer trying to coax a cat out from under a bed.
Horner, 45, previously said she “can’t wait” for her stint on the programme.
