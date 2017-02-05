Geri Horner shares first photo of adorable son Monty

Proud mum Geri Horner has shared a first photo of her new baby son.

The former Spice Girl became a mum for the second time last month and has introduced her fans to baby Monty with a post on her Instagram page.

Geri and Christian shared a photo of their son (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Geri captioned the sweet snap: “Monty is two weeks old today x”.

Monty is two weeks old today 👶🏼x A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:36am PST

In the photo, Geri is cradling Monty as her husband Christian kisses his head, and a cot in the background is draped with a personalised blanket that reads “Montague”.

Geri, 44, also has a 10-year-old daughter, Bluebell, and had previously told The Times how lucky she felt to become a mum again.

Geri and Christian have had their first child together (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “I feel incredibly lucky to have conceived naturally at my age, 44. I see it as a miracle.

“Trust me, I can still moan like the rest of them but, equally, I remind myself every day that this is an absolute gift.”