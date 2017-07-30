Geri Horner excited about This Morning role
Geri Horner has confirmed she is set for a stint on This Morning’s sofa, saying she “can’t wait”.
The former Spice Girl will guest present the daytime programme in August.
A post on This Morning’s Twitter account said: “We’re ready to spice up your life this August Bank Holiday with @GeriHalliwell guest presenting on our famous sofa!”
We're ready to spice up your life this August Bank Holiday with @GeriHalliwell guest presenting on our famous sofa! Stay calm @Rylan! 😱😆 pic.twitter.com/X1T7kXrr3x— This Morning (@thismorning) July 29, 2017
It added to the programme’s Rylan Clark-Neal: “Stay calm @Rylan!”
Horner, 44, shared the post on her Twitter page along with a hearts for eyes and a kissing emoji.
“@Rylan can’t wait!” she wrote.
😍 😘 @Rylan can't wait! https://t.co/Gr4V9wT8bg— Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) July 29, 2017
Horner appeared to hint at her new role earlier this week, posting a video on Instagram in which she said she had “stepped out of her comfort zone” to do something, which she said made her feel good.
