Geri Horner excited about This Morning role

Geri Horner has confirmed she is set for a stint on This Morning’s sofa, saying she “can’t wait”.

The former Spice Girl will guest present the daytime programme in August.

A post on This Morning’s Twitter account said: “We’re ready to spice up your life this August Bank Holiday with @GeriHalliwell guest presenting on our famous sofa!”

We're ready to spice up your life this August Bank Holiday with @GeriHalliwell guest presenting on our famous sofa! Stay calm @Rylan! 😱😆 pic.twitter.com/X1T7kXrr3x — This Morning (@thismorning) July 29, 2017

It added to the programme’s Rylan Clark-Neal: “Stay calm @Rylan!”

Horner, 44, shared the post on her Twitter page along with a hearts for eyes and a kissing emoji.

“@Rylan can’t wait!” she wrote.

Horner appeared to hint at her new role earlier this week, posting a video on Instagram in which she said she had “stepped out of her comfort zone” to do something, which she said made her feel good.