George Shelley's younger sister Harriet tragically dies after being hit by car

Former Union J singer, George Shelley’s sister Harriet, has tragically died after being hit by a car in Bristol on April 28.

21-year-old Harriet Shelley spent a week stabilised in intensive care after suffering serious head injuries but sadly her condition worsened and she passed away today.

Missing my fave @georgeshelley 💙 A post shared by Harriet_shelley (@harriet_shelley) on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Speaking to the Sun the family said, “George and the entire family are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of their beloved, beautiful Harriet.

“They are all together, supporting each other at this difficult time and would appreciate the time and space to do so before they make any further comments. ”

“Everybody at Southmead Hospital has been amazing, they have been working “24/7” to make sure she is alright.

Harriet was working on her dissertation for her midwifery degree just days before her accident.

💜💙💚 @georgeshelley @__mholehouse__ A post shared by Harriet_shelley (@harriet_shelley) on Mar 6, 2017 at 9:11am PST

Her brother George was a member of Union J from 2012-2016, the band who finished fourth on the 2012 series of the XFactor.

He also finished as a runner-up in the 2015 series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Since the news was confirmed his former band mates have taken to their social media accounts to pay tribute to Harriet,