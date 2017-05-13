George Shelley pays emotional tribute to his late sister on Instagram

Former Union J band member, George Shelley has taken to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to his sister Harriet, who passed away on May 7.

The 21-year-old suffered serious head injuries after being hit by a car in Bristol, on April 28.

Missing my fave @georgeshelley 💙 A post shared by Harriet_shelley (@harriet_shelley) on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

She then spent a week stabilised in intensive care but sadly her condition worsened and she passed away.

Today Shelly took to Instagram to share this tribute, along with a photo of himself and his sibling.

"I will never accept that you're gone. You will always be with me,” he wrote.

“My best friend, my sister, my angel. Too pure and too beautiful to walk among humans, you now exist somewhere else, and I am honoured to have had the privilege to spend 21 years with you by my side.

“Don't get used to it up there without me, I'll see you soon beautiful girl. I love you Harriet".

Speaking to the Sun the family said, “George and the entire family are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of their beloved, beautiful Harriet.

“They are all together, supporting each other at this difficult time and would appreciate the time and space to do so before they make any further comments.

“Everybody at Southmead Hospital has been amazing, they have been working “24/7” to make sure she is alright".

Harriet was working on her dissertation for her midwifery degree just days before her accident.