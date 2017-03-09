George Morrison elected as Saoi in Aosdána

Film-maker George Morrison has been elected as Saoi in Aosdána.

The honour is bestowed for singular and sustained distinction in the arts.

President Michael D Higgins oversaw the proceedings at a ceremony this afternoon.

From Tramore in County Waterford Morrison is known for his documentaries such as Mise Éire and Saoirse.
KEYWORDS: george morrison, saoi, aosdana

 

