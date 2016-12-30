George Michael's music soars in the charts less than a week after his death

George Michael’s musical legacy is being celebrated, with a number of his albums and songs charting five days after his death.

The Wham! singer’s greatest hits record, Ladies & Gentlemen, broke into the top 10 of the album charts for the first time in 17 years with a combined sales and streams surge of 5,625%.

Five other Michael albums also broke the top 100, including his last Wham! record, The Final, which reached 40, while 2014′s Symphonica was at 73.

George and Andrew Ridgeley in 1985 (PA)

In the Official Singles Chart, Wham!’s Last Christmas reached number seven as it returned to the top 10 for the first time in 31 years, while Careless Whisper placed just outside the top 40 at 44.

His duet with Elton John for Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me landed at 91 while Faith hit 64 and his Freedom ’90 re-released record hit the top of the Official Vinyl Singles Chart.

The 53-year-old singer was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

Tributes laid outside George’s home after his death (Steve Parsons/PA)

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “The sudden and terribly sad death of George Michael has naturally prompted his fans to re-explore his rich catalogue again, paying tribute to his incredible talent, both as a solo artist and founder of Wham!.

“Quite appropriately, given the season, it is Last Christmas which makes the biggest impact.”

Elsewhere, Little Mix album Glory Days reclaimed the top of the album charts while Clean Bandit, who last week took the Christmas number one singles crown, end the year in pole position with Rockabye.