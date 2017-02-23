George Michael's lover says his critics will be apologising soon

George Michael’s boyfriend has hit out at his critics as the work of the late Wham! star was celebrated at the Brit Awards.

Tributes to the Careless Whisper and Faith singer included an emotional speech from George’s former bandmate Andrew Ridgeley and Wham!’s backing singers, known as Pepsi & Shirlie, as well as a performance from Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The George Michael tribute at the Brits (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Fadi Fawaz tweeted during the night that people who criticised him owed him an apology.

Anyone doubted my love to George will be apologising very soon. It's a Fact. — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) February 22, 2017

At Wednesday night’s Brit Awards, Andrew, who retreated from the spotlight after Wham! split, described the singer as a “supernova”, saying his death “felt like the sky had fallen in”.

Hairdresser Fadi found the body of the singer at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day last year.

George Michael (PA)

The star died at the age of 53.

Fadi recently denied reports that he is being prevented from attending Michael’s funeral.