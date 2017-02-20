George Michael's lover hits back at claims he's banned from the star's funeral

George Michael’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, has denied reports that he is being prevented from attending the late singer’s funeral.

His comments follow reports that the hairdresser was being told by a family member to stay away.

George Michael (Yui Mok PA Wire/PA Images)

But Fadi wrote on Twitter that the claim was “not true”.

Let me make it clear that I'M NOT BANNED TO GO TO THE FUNERAL none of it is true, ITS NOT TRUE, NOT TRUE NOT TRUE NOT TRUE — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) February 19, 2017

He also posted a black and white image of George kissing him.

This Image says it all. pic.twitter.com/yzx1YmkzgA — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) February 19, 2017

Fadi found the body of the former Wham! frontman, 53, at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day last year.