George Michael's former partner shares sombre Valentine's messages

Fadi Fawaz has posted a sombre Valentine’s Day message less than two months after the death of his former partner, singer George Michael.

In a Twitter post, which he described as a “self-portrait”, he shared a photo of a rose held in front of a man’s face with the caption: “Unhappy Valentines Dead.”

After receiving a number of mixed replies, he posted: “How much we hate each other us human wow no wonder why the world has come to the way we know it today.”

He later followed the post with: “I lost respect for humanity just like humanity lost respect for love.”

The hairdresser found the body of the former Wham! frontman, 53, at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day last year.

While a number of followers criticised Fadi’s post, @MordenMe replied: “I can imagine how sad this day can be for you.I imagine it’s so everyday but some anniversary make it all even worst.”

@KirbasRusa added: “Cherish the good days … he is still in your heart.”