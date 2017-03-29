George Michael's family thank fans for love and support as singer is laid to rest

The family of singer George Michael has thanked fans for their messages of love and support after laying him to rest during a private ceremony.

A statement shared by the former Wham! star’s publicist on Wednesday read: “We can confirm that the funeral of the singer George Michael took place today.

“Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved Son, Brother and Friend.

“George Michael’s family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support.”

George in 1999 (Michael Stephens/PA)

Michael died in December last year at the age of 53.

His body was found by his former partner, hairdresser Fadi Fawaz, at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

Fawaz has faced a wave of criticism since Michael’s death, including rumours that he had been banned from attending his former lover’s funeral.

He recently denied the reports.

Special tributes have been made to the Careless Whisper singer throughout this year’s awards season.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin performs a special tribute at the Brits (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

His former bandmate Andrew Ridgeley made an emotional speech at the Brits in February, describing Michael as a “supernova”, saying his death “felt like the sky had fallen in”.

On the night Fawaz tweeted: “Anyone (who) doubted my love to George will be apologising very soon. It’s a fact.”

News of the funeral encouraged a fresh outpouring of tributes over social media.

I wanted to share these final thoughts about my friend @GeorgeMichael pic.twitter.com/mqbxqdf3p2 — Toby Bourke (@TobyBourke) March 29, 2017

@TobyBourke @GeorgeMichael beautiful. I'm still not sure how to live in a world without him.The most beautiful human. I owe him everything. — claire 80's williams (@swanseasucks) March 29, 2017

Earlier this month a coroner said that Michael had died of heart disease and a build-up of fat in his liver.

Oxfordshire’s senior coroner, Darren Salter, said there would not be an inquest as a final post-mortem examination report showed that he died of natural causes.

The examination revealed that he suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, which can be linked to drug and alcohol abuse.