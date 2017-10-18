George Michael says he hoped to create ‘spectacular’ music in final interview

George Michael bemoans a generation who “never look at what they’re doing to their fellow man” in his final interview, recorded just weeks before he died, which will be broadcast on Radio 2.

In the interview, the ex Wham! singer told Kirsty Young that he was optimistic about his recording career, saying “even when I’ve really hit rock bottom, I believe… that this period of down time will result in something spectacular”.

But he said artists do not look out for fellow artists any more.

Talking about losing his court case against Sony Music, Michael, who died aged 53 on Christmas Day 2016, told Young: “I feel I took three years out of my career, I spent $7 million and I got nothing for artists. Nothing.

Kirsty Young interviewed George Michael (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“And then 10 years later it’s a different generation… that never looks at what they’re doing to their fellow man you know. Let alone fellow artists.”

Just before Christmas 2016, Young was asked to interview Michael for the Channel 4 film Freedom – which aired on Monday night – that the star was producing about his life and career.

The interview was only meant to cover a few topics, with parts of their discussion to be used as part of the soundtrack for Freedom.

But the interview lasted over two hours and as they said goodbye, Michael said to Young: “You should turn this into a radio programme.”

Following Michael’s sudden death only a few weeks later, “it began to feel like something that should happen”, Radio 2 said.

George Michael (Nick Ansell/PA)

In the interview Michael discusses putting music before his personal life, saying: “I had a feeling that I couldn’t have both. I felt that I couldn’t come out and live a full gay life, and still have my devotion to what I did.”

And of meeting Anselmo Feleppa, who later died of an Aids-related illness, he said: “I was happier than I’d ever been in my entire life. Fame, money… everything else just kind of, paled by comparison to finally at 27 years old, waking up in bed with someone who loves you.”

He remained hopeful about his future recording career, saying: “Even when I’ve lost control, even when I’ve really hit rock bottom, I believe, that the red line is still there. And that this period of down time will result in something spectacular.”

Lewis Carnie, head of Radio 2, said: “The Radio 2 listeners continue to love and remember George Michael and his music, and I’m glad that they will be able to hear his final, very special interview on the station.”

:: George Michael: The Red Line will be broadcast on Radio 2 – split across two 60 minute programmes on November 1 and November 8 at 10pm.