George Michael fans in tears over new track

Fans have welcomed the release of a posthumous George Michael track as Nile Rodgers, who worked on the song, admitted it sparked “mixed feelings”.

Producer and Chic frontman Rodgers remixed the track after being called up by Michael in early 2016, the year he died.

It is a reworking of Fantasy, which the ex-Wham! star previously released as a B side.

A statement from Michael’s publicist said that “as one of his favourite tracks, George always intended for Fantasy to be a single in its own right.”

Nile Rodgers (Ben Birchall/PA)

Rodgers admitted that he had mixed feelings about the record.

“You should have mixed feelings, he wrote to one fan.

“No one’s heart was dragged through emotional ambiguity more than mine. Tears, uncertainty, happiness and love.”

The upbeat track caused some of the late star’s fans to shed tears and predict it will top the charts.

@ycdillon wrote: “Oh wow – so good to hear ‘new’ George Michael song #fantasy.”

@TracySpearing wrote: “Love the new George Michael song.”

@AmazingLovelyGM wrote: “God…In tears here. Loved hearing George Michael and Nile Rodgers on Fantasy. Thank you SO much”.

@choose80s wrote: “Number One it is then! Fantasy sent shivers down my spine. Sooo miss George Michael.”

Some were disappointed that the single was a remix.

@Leeo1980 wrote: “Good work… but hoped for a new material. Hope we hear something new soon.”

@sameatwell wrote: “At the risk of ostracising myself, I’m sorry – I just don’t like the new George Michael/Nile Rodgers song!”

@evibenstein wrote: “Bit underwhelming that George Michael single, isn’t it?”

The single had its first airplay on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.