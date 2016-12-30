George Michael documentary to be released in 2017

A film featuring unseen footage of George Michael is expected to be broadcast next year following the pop superstar’s death.

Freedom: George Michael will feature the voice of the former Wham! singer and will air on Channel 4 early next year.

The 53-year-old was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

In November, George was said to be “putting the finishing touches” to the film and, according to the Daily Mirror, had completed his voiceover by the time of his death.

George Michael (Yui Mok PA Wire/PA Images)

The newspaper reported that his estate has now agreed to continue with the project.

Meanwhile, George’s 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1 had been set to be reissued accompanied by the new film which will feature Stevie Wonder, Sir Elton John and the supermodels who starred in the video to his hit single Freedom! ’90.

An appeal for archive footage and imagery from fans including “mass Wham! hysteria” had been made on the singer’s website in August and in November his official Facebook page said he “has discovered some incredible, unseen archive footage”.

George Michael (Chris Radburn PA Wire/PA Images)

They added that George was “shooting additional interviews for the project so the film will now air in March 2017.

“It promises to be a real treat for fans! To coincide with the film’s broadcast, George and Sony Music have decided to move the reissue of the Listen Without Prejudice album to the same time.”

George’s publicist said his family and friends had been “touched beyond words” by the “incredible outpouring of love” from fans, adding there were no suspicious circumstances around his death, which was reported to have been caused by heart failure.