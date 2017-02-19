George Harrison's old Porsche to sell for £20,000 at auction

Ex-Beatle George Harrison’s rare black Porsche 928 is expected to fetch £20,000 when it goes up for auction later this year.

It was bought by Harrison when he lived in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, and he drove it for more than three years.

The Porsche is rare in that it is a “base” black colour with black stitching on its leather interior instead of the usual black/red or black/cream combination.

The car is being sold by Raj Sedha, from Leeds, who bought the car in 2003 – but did not realise the significance of its former owner.

Papers show who the car once belonged to (Peter Byrne/PA)

Raj said he bought the car for spare parts until his wife looked at the paperwork and saw the George Harrison’s name on the log book.

He added: “It didn’t click with me. She said it is George Harrison’s.

“I said, ‘That’s who the man who I bought it off said. Who is he?’

“She said, ‘He’s the Beatle. You can’t take the car apart for spares.’”

The car features all black interiors (Peter Byrne/PA)

Now fully restored and working the car is expected to fetch upwards of £20,000 at auction on March 17.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, said: “For anybody that’s into cars and The Beatles, this is a must-have.

“The 928 is an absolute classic and the fact that it was owned by George for four years from new will ensure that it roars off the auction block.”