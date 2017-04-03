George Ezra is bringing his 'Top Secret Tour' to Ireland

Singer-songwriter George Ezra is coming to Ireland with a new 'Top Secret Tour'.

Ezra will visit four venues in Ireland throughout May, debuting brand new songs for the first time in gigs at intimate spots.

The Budapest singer will head to Belfast, Derry, Dublin and finally Limerick on the tour.

Ezra released his debut album 'Wanted On Voyage' in 2014 and saw it go to number one in the UK charts. Acknowledging that he had been quiet recently, Ezra reassured fans that he has been busy.

"I’d like to reassure you all that I’ve been beavering away at what will one day be my second record.

"It took a second to work out what it was that I wanted to write about, and then how to approach the writing and recording process."

Ezra added that the tour "will be like no other that I have done before for many reasons, but mostly because it will be the first time that a lot of brand new songs are played live."

George Ezra - Top Secret Tour dates:

Friday 26 May - Limelight, Belfast

Saturday 27 May - Millennium Forum, Derry

Monday 29 May - Olympia, Dublin

Tuesday 30 May - Milk Market, Limerick

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 9am on April 5 while general sale is at 9am on April 7. Visit Ticketmaster for full ticket information.