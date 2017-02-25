George Clooney uses awards speech to warn about hate in age of Donald Trump

George Clooney has hit out at President Donald Trump at the Cesar Awards.

Appearing at France’s equivalent of the Oscars, the Hollywood star said “citizens of the world” must work “harder and harder not to let hate win”.

He added that “the actions of this president have caused alarm and dismay amongst our allies and given considerable comfort to our enemies”.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

The fault, he said, “is not really his” because fear was already present.

George added: “He merely exploited it, and rather successfully.”

The critique was delivered with some humour, with French 2012 best actor Oscar winner Jean Dujardin providing a deliberately wacky translation, and adding his own dig: “Donald Trump is a danger for the world.”

George was receiving an honorary Cesar at the event.