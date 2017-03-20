George Clooney surprises 87-year-old British fan with retirement home visit

George Clooney has surprised an elderly fan by visiting her in her assisted living home to wish her a happy 87th birthday.

The former ER star took a card and a bunch of flowers as he popped in for a chat and a picture with his long-time admirer Pat Adams on Sunday.

Linda Jones, a worker at the Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Reading, posted a picture of the beaming pair on Facebook.

She wrote: “The lady in the picture, loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love him to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work.

George Clooney (Sunrise UK)

“So letter have been sent asking would it be possible for her dream to come true.

“And what was extra special it was her birthday in the week.”

Staff said Pat was “delighted and surprised when George greeted her with a bouquet of flowers and card”, adding she is “still beaming from ear to ear” after the 55-year-old Gravity star turned up unannounced.

George, who is expecting twins with his wife Amal, owns a country home near the facility in Berkshire.

Malcolm Hague, divisional support general manager at Sunrise of Sonning, said: “We are so delighted that Pat’s wish came true.

George Clooney (Ian West/PA)

“She was absolutely thrilled to meet her great icon, and it was such a lovely surprise to see George greet her with flowers and a card.

“This was a classy gesture from a wonderful man, and it has brought smiles to everyone at Sunrise of Sonning. Huge thank you to George.”