George Clooney on fatherhood: 'I know what I'm in for'

Hollywood star George Clooney says he is ready to become a father to twins, adding: “I know what I’m in for.”

The screen star, 55, and his barrister wife Amal, 39, are expecting their first babies this June.

George told US site Extra that Amal was “doing great”.

George and Amal Clooney (PA)

“She is amazing. I don’t have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff,” he said.

The actor, who is directing a new film Suburbicon, is ready for fatherhood, saying: “I know swaddling, I know what I’m in for.”

He joked that nappies will be central to his life, “for me, not for the kids”.

Amal Clooney (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The star previously joked that thinking about French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who had a child with his second wife when he was 70, made him feel good about being an older father.

“So, I’m feeling a little better about being 56 by the time (the babies are born),” he said.

George and Amal married in a lavish wedding in Venice in September 2014.

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z, who have a daughter, Blue Ivy, have also announced that they are expecting twins.