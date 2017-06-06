George Clooney joins twins club with co-stars Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt and J-Lo
George Clooney and his wife Amal are not the only famous parents of twins.
Some of the actor’s former co-stars are among the list of celebrities to have welcomed twins, as well as a host of other A-listers.
Here are some of the well-known parents of multiples that the Clooneys will be joining.
Julia Roberts
George’s Ocean’s Eleven co-star is a mum of three and welcomed her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, in 2004.
She also has a younger son, Henry, born in 2007.
Jennifer Lopez
The singer who starred opposite George in 1998 thriller Out Of Sight had twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.
Max and Emme are her only children and were born in 2008.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Brad is another Ocean’s Eleven alumni to have had twins.
The actor and his ex-wife Angelina have six children in all, including Vivienne and Knox, who were born in 2008.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
The acting couple welcomed their twin girls Marion and Tabitha by surrogate in 2009.
SJP and Matthew already had a son, James, born in 2002.
Madonna
Madonna was a recent addition to the twins club when she adopted Malawian sisters Esther and Stella earlier this year.
She already has two other adopted children, David and Mercy, as well as her biological children Rocco and Lourdes.
Neil Patrick Harris
The comic actor and his husband David Burtka are parents to six-year-old twins.
Harper and Gideon were born via a surrogate mother in 2010.
Chris Hemsworth
Australian actor Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky are parents of three.
Their twins Tristan and Sasha were born in 2014 and have an older sister, India, born in 2012.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Crooner Mariah and comedian and TV presenter Nick are proud parents of two.
Twins Moroccan and Monroe were born in 2011 and make regular appearances on their parents’ Instagram accounts.
Zoe Saldana
The Star Trek actress became a first-time mum in 2014 to twin boys Cy and Bowie.
She and husband Marco Perego became parents again in February with the birth of their third son, Zen.
Beyonce
Beyonce and Jay Z are set to become the next celebrity parents welcomed to the twin club as they are currently expecting two new additions to the family.
The superstar couple already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and have been posting regular snaps on Instagram that show Beyonce’s growing bump.
