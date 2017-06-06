George Clooney joins twins club with co-stars Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt and J-Lo

George Clooney and his wife Amal are not the only famous parents of twins.

Some of the actor’s former co-stars are among the list of celebrities to have welcomed twins, as well as a host of other A-listers.

The Clooneys (Thibault Camus/AP)

Here are some of the well-known parents of multiples that the Clooneys will be joining.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts (Yui Mok/PA)

George’s Ocean’s Eleven co-star is a mum of three and welcomed her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, in 2004.

She also has a younger son, Henry, born in 2007.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez (Aurore Marechal/PA)

The singer who starred opposite George in 1998 thriller Out Of Sight had twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Max and Emme are her only children and were born in 2008.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Brad is another Ocean’s Eleven alumni to have had twins.

The actor and his ex-wife Angelina have six children in all, including Vivienne and Knox, who were born in 2008.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick (Ian West/PA)

The acting couple welcomed their twin girls Marion and Tabitha by surrogate in 2009.

SJP and Matthew already had a son, James, born in 2002.

Madonna

Madonna (Yui Mok/PA)

Madonna was a recent addition to the twins club when she adopted Malawian sisters Esther and Stella earlier this year.

She already has two other adopted children, David and Mercy, as well as her biological children Rocco and Lourdes.

Neil Patrick Harris

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris (Ian West/PA)

The comic actor and his husband David Burtka are parents to six-year-old twins.

Harper and Gideon were born via a surrogate mother in 2010.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Australian actor Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky are parents of three.

Their twins Tristan and Sasha were born in 2014 and have an older sister, India, born in 2012.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey (Danny Lawson/PA)

Crooner Mariah and comedian and TV presenter Nick are proud parents of two.

Twins Moroccan and Monroe were born in 2011 and make regular appearances on their parents’ Instagram accounts.

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana (Ian West/PA)

The Star Trek actress became a first-time mum in 2014 to twin boys Cy and Bowie.

She and husband Marco Perego became parents again in February with the birth of their third son, Zen.

Beyonce

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Beyonce and Jay Z are set to become the next celebrity parents welcomed to the twin club as they are currently expecting two new additions to the family.

The superstar couple already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and have been posting regular snaps on Instagram that show Beyonce’s growing bump.