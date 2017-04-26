George Clooney has said he was too much of a coward to go to space like his hero Buzz Aldrin

George Clooney has said he was so awestruck by the 1969 moon landings as a child that he made his own version of Buzz Aldrin’s watch out of paper.

The 55-year-old star’s comments came as he met his childhood hero at an event in London’s Tate Modern on Wednesday.

George Clooney (Ian West/PA)

He told guests: “Yes, I did make an Omega Speedmaster watch (out of paper) as a kid – it was right twice a day.

“Everybody had them when I was growing up because they were a big part of the moon landings, which were of course huge in our lives.

“We got to go home from school early and then later my father gave me one of my own as a graduation present – so it was a huge part of my life.”

George and Buzz (Ian West/PA)

The event celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Speedmaster, which has been worn by a number of astronauts venturing into space.

George and Buzz were introduced by TV physicist Professor Brian Cox, but the actor confessed he would never have had the courage to follow in the footsteps of his idol.

“I’m a coward,” he confessed.

Brian Cox (Ian West/PA)

“It was nice to see the reception the astronauts received, but if you ever saw the model they did it in, it looked like a 1950s Chevy- it was hard to imagine how that could take you into space and back.”

But he did dabble in space travel when starring in 2013 blockbuster drama Gravity.

“It’s a great honour to be able to represent people who did such great things,” he said.

Asked how he felt about meeting the Hollywood giant, Buzz joked: “It’s like walking with the stars again.”

The star-studded dinner event was attended by the likes of actresses Gemma Arterton and Liv Tyler, and singers Pixie Lott and Ellie Goulding.