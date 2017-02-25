Genius or distraction? Peter Kay splits opinion on Let It Shine

Comedian Peter Kay replaced an ailing Robbie Williams as guest judge in the Let It Shine final, but his appearance split viewers’ opinion.

Peter arrived in the studio for the BBC One singing contest dressed as X Factor contestant Honey G – calling himself Honey P.

Peter joined Gary on the panel (BBC)

Fans of the series, which is searching for a boyband to perform in a musical inspired by Take That’s songs, could not agree on whether it was a genius casting or a distraction from the competition.

Some thought he should judge everything.

Can Peter Kay judge everything please?! #LetItShine — Megan Davies (@Megannndavies) February 25, 2017

Why has the brilliant Peter Kay not been guest judge before tonight #LetItShine — Bunty (@BereniceElliot1) February 25, 2017

Fellow comedian David Walliams was tickled by the guest judge, too.

Some only wanted to see Robbie, while others thought Peter was an improvement.

@realrachelmc @robbiewilliams woooooaaaaahhhhh peter Kay is a huge upgrade on Robbie! — HombreVerde (@HombreVerde7) February 25, 2017

Others were worried Peter’s jokes and referencing of rival ITV programmes The X Factor and Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway would overshadow those hoping to win a musical theatre role.

@BBCLetItShine @peterkay_co_uk Love you Peter but pls don't overshadow the boys tonight. — EmDee (@emtweetingdee) February 25, 2017

Someone please tell @peterkay_co_uk it's #LetItShine not the Peter Kaye show - it's not fair on all the lads!! — Lucy Moore (@ReproNinja) February 25, 2017

#LetItShine irritated. Please remind Peter Kay the show is not about him but the sensational boys vying for a place..button it!!!! — Sue Armitt (@Suearmitt) February 25, 2017

#Letitshine Great performances so far but just for once can Peter Kay not be the centre of attention. — E@fun. (@RoomMrs) February 25, 2017

@BBCLetItShine why oh why did you choose Peter kay to judge. Making a mockery of a great show. A judge should judge not try to be funny — Martin Richardson (@MartKD) February 25, 2017

Peter joined head judge Gary Barlow with Martin Kemp and Dannii Minogue to give notes on the contestants’ final performances.