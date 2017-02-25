Genius or distraction? Peter Kay splits opinion on Let It Shine

Comedian Peter Kay replaced an ailing Robbie Williams as guest judge in the Let It Shine final, but his appearance split viewers’ opinion.

Peter arrived in the studio for the BBC One singing contest dressed as X Factor contestant Honey G – calling himself Honey P.

Peter joined Gary on the panel (BBC)

Fans of the series, which is searching for a boyband to perform in a musical inspired by Take That’s songs, could not agree on whether it was a genius casting or a distraction from the competition.

Some thought he should judge everything.

Fellow comedian David Walliams was tickled by the guest judge, too.

Some only wanted to see Robbie, while others thought Peter was an improvement.

Others were worried Peter’s jokes and referencing of rival ITV programmes The X Factor and Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway would overshadow those hoping to win a musical theatre role.

Peter joined head judge Gary Barlow with Martin Kemp and Dannii Minogue to give notes on the contestants’ final performances.
