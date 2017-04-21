Genesis could reunite to mark 50-year anniversary

Former Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford has revealed the British rock group could reform to mark 50 years since their launch.

The rock star said the band may regroup for a number of shows after Phil Collins came out of retirement.

Mike told the Daily Mirror he had remained close friends with Collins and keyboard player Tony Banks.

Genesis (Yui Mok/PA)

He told the newspaper: “With Phil retired, we never wanted to go on. But we’ll see.

“I do appreciate the fact that we’re all very good friends, which is nice, especially the three of us. Who knows.”

Phil, 65, recently announced a comeback tour after changing his mind about retiring, including a headline slot at British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

The band, formed in 1967, last performed together during the Turn It On Again Tour 10 years ago.