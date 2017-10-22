Gemma Collins falls through a hole on stage at Radio 1 Teen Awards

Gemma Collins joked that she felt like Bridget Jones after she slipped and fell through a trapdoor on stage at the Radio 1 Teen Awards.

The star of The Only Way Is Essex was on stage to announce Love Island as the winner of the Best TV Show prize when a hole opened up beside her to bring the winners up.

Collins did not appear to notice and slipped, taking a nasty tumble into the hole.

The Love Island stars helped her up and she quickly assured the crowd at Wembley that she was fine.

She also went on Twitter to tell her fans: “I’m alive.”

Collins later quipped that the embarrassing fall made her feel a little like accident-prone Bridget Jones, the heroine of author Helen Fielding’s books.

She said: “Madonna done it and I done it. When I tell you I’m Bridget Jones in an Essex girl it’s finally confirmed. Best and worse moment for me.”

Madonna done it and I done it ✌🏻 when I tell you I’m Bridget Jones in an Essex girl it’s finally confirmed ✌🏻best and worse moment for me ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/TpJXJxmYL5 — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) October 22, 2017

“Guys it’s ok I’m alive I’ve always said I’m like Bridget Jones. Don’t worry everyone xx best and worst moment of my life,” she tweeted in another message.

Guys it’s ok I’m alive I’ve always said I’m like Bridget Jones 😝 don’t worry everyone xx best and worst moment of my life — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) October 22, 2017

Many people posted concerned messages and supportive comments on social media, including music star Professor Green.

You fell on stage, I fell off one. You are my spirit animal, now, forever and always. ?? A post shared by Stephen Manderson (@professorgreen) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

He shared a picture of Collins on Instagram and wrote: “You fell on stage, I fell off one. You are my spirit animal, now, forever and always.”