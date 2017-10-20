Gemma Atkinson reveals this week’s Strictly dance has left her ‘shaking with fear’

Gemma Atkinson was left “shaking with fear” during rehearsals for her Strictly Come Dancing performance this weekend.

The former soap star revealed she was struggling to fall in love with this week’s foxtrot, which is partner Aljaz Skorjanec’s favourite dance.

She told Strictly’s spin-off It Takes Two: “It’s his favourite dance and it’s my least favourite.

“I don’t know what it is with ballroom, something happens. Like today on the dress rehearsal I was physically shaking with fear.

Ready for It Takes 2! @04jonpea @astonmerrygold A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson) on Oct 20, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

“There was no one in and he (Aljiaz) was dancing through going ‘just breathe, what’s wrong with you, you can do it, you know the steps’.

“I’m thinking ‘don’t cry, it’s fine’. It’s difficult to stay in hold and keep your shoulders down,” she added.

Last week the pair’s passionate paso doble to Coldplay’s Viva La Vida scored 35 points – their highest total so far.

On that performance, Skorjanec said: “Gemma really liked the whole idea of being aggressive to her professional partner so when we started doing it as soon as I said you need to be strong and powerful, easy.”