GBBO’s Selasi teases Liam over ’emotional’ reaction to The Lion King

Selasi Gbormittah has teased fellow former The Great British Bake Off hopeful Liam Charles for apparently becoming emotional over a production of The Lion King on ice.

Gbormittah sneakily filmed Charles in the audience wiping his eyes and nose with a tissue during the classic upbeat Disney number, Hakuna Matata.

Posting the video on Twitter, he joked: “OH DEAR! @LiamcBakes it’s cool bro! I am here for you. Such an emotional story #DisneyOnIce #LionKing #HakunaMatata #Mantra @DisneyOnIce.”

Gbormittah also panned the camera around to the costumed characters in the rink and then onto himself, stifling a giggle.

An unofficial Twitter account for the young baker, who became a fan favourite in this year’s Bake Off series for his creative bakes and witty responses to discerning judge Paul Hollywood, quickly responded: “I can’t deal. I have the worst cold ok. It’s war.”

But whether Charles was suffering from an emotional overload or winter illness, fans could not resist joining in on the joke.

“Me when I watch Disney,” quipped one, while another added: “I’d cry too if I’m honest.”

Another added simply: “What an absolute gem.”

Gbormittah will return to the Bake Off tent on Christmas Day for a festive special of the hit baking contest on Channel 4.