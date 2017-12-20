GBBO’s Selasi teases Liam over ’emotional’ reaction to The Lion King
Selasi Gbormittah has teased fellow former The Great British Bake Off hopeful Liam Charles for apparently becoming emotional over a production of The Lion King on ice.
Gbormittah sneakily filmed Charles in the audience wiping his eyes and nose with a tissue during the classic upbeat Disney number, Hakuna Matata.
Posting the video on Twitter, he joked: “OH DEAR! @LiamcBakes it’s cool bro! I am here for you. Such an emotional story #DisneyOnIce #LionKing #HakunaMatata #Mantra @DisneyOnIce.”
OH DEAR! @LiamcBakes it’s cool bro! I am here for you 😂. Such an emotional story#DisneyOnIce #LionKing #HakunaMatata #Mantra @DisneyOnIce pic.twitter.com/tNqJgOsDbI— Selasi Gbormittah (@selasigb) December 20, 2017
Gbormittah also panned the camera around to the costumed characters in the rink and then onto himself, stifling a giggle.
An unofficial Twitter account for the young baker, who became a fan favourite in this year’s Bake Off series for his creative bakes and witty responses to discerning judge Paul Hollywood, quickly responded: “I can’t deal. I have the worst cold ok. It’s war.”
😂😂😂😂 I can’t deal. I have the worst cold ok. It’s war 🍰😂— Liam Charles (@LiamcBakes) December 20, 2017
But whether Charles was suffering from an emotional overload or winter illness, fans could not resist joining in on the joke.
“Me when I watch Disney,” quipped one, while another added: “I’d cry too if I’m honest.”
me when i watch disney— tamara ♡ #freepalestine (@TamaraQaddoura) December 20, 2017
😂😂😂 I’d cry too if I’m honest— Fa-La-La-La-Laura Abbott 🎄 (@LauraIsNora) December 20, 2017
Another added simply: “What an absolute gem.”
@hannahwrenx @aimeefindlow @catrionajarrett what an absolute gem— aisling🌼 (@AISLINGGGGGGGG_) December 20, 2017
Gbormittah will return to the Bake Off tent on Christmas Day for a festive special of the hit baking contest on Channel 4.
