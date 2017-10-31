GBBO fans ward off Halloween trick-or-treaters during final tension

The Great British Bake Off viewers have warned away Halloween trick-or-treaters as they commit their evening to the series final.

As the showdown kicked off on Channel 4 on Tuesday night – coinciding with the traditional October holiday – fans took to Twitter to announce that the programme took priority over answering the door to spookily dressed visitors.

As finalists Sophie, Steven and Kate embarked on their last challenges of the series, including presenting three varieties of bread, perfectly decorated ginger biscuits, and showstopping entremet cakes, one fan posted: “Whys people still out trick or treating at this time, do they not know the bake off final is on!!! #gbbo.”

Another posted a furious emoji and added: “Do these trick or treaters not realise bake off final on?”

Meanwhile, another joked: “Wonder how many people are neglecting the poor trick or treaters to watch bake off.”

Another even teased: “No time for trick or treaters now, got to watch the Bake Off, so we’ve glued a jar of Nutella to the Club doorstep and left a spoon in it.”

Even the programme itself joined in on the joke, sharing a homemade GIF of departed contestant Liam, with the caption: “When a trick or treater knocks on your door during the #GBBOFinal.”

Tuesday night’s final concluded the show’s first run on Channel 4 after moving from its original BBC home at the end of last year’s season.