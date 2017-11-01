GBBO fans share mixed reactions to Sophie’s big win

Sophie Faldo’s victory on The Great British Bake Off has sparked mixed opinions from viewers.

The former Army officer was named show winner on Tuesday night’s final of the Channel 4 contest, after presenting three varieties of bread, delicately iced ginger biscuits and a show-stopping entremet cake inspired by honey bees.

But as she beat fellow finalists Steven Carter-Bailey and Kate Lyon to the coveted culinary crown, many fans said they would have judged the finale differently.

As viewers shared their opinions on Twitter, many continued to mourn the elimination of drama student Liam earlier in the series.

“Not my winner,” commented one, while another said: “Based on the series, should have been Steven.”

Another said: “Nooooo Kate Kate Kate #kate,” while one shared a photo of Liam and joked: “The true winner.”

But Faldo’s victory delighted a wave of fans who have been impressed by her technical skills and creativity with unusual flavours throughout the series.

“Woo hoo!!! Right decision!! Amazing showstopper!!” commented one overjoyed viewer, while another added: “Yay Sophie, so so happy for you, well done, always been my winner.”

However, many were underwhelmed by the result after it was accidentally revealed over the social media site by show judge Prue Leith earlier in the day.

One person commented: “Shame the cat was let out of the bag, my daughter didn’t watch because someone told her the winner.”

Another said: “This is great! Even though her moment was ruined by Prue.”

Meanwhile, some appeared to be disappointed by the 34-year-old’s ability to stay calm and collected as the winner was announced.

Presenter Sandi Toksvig broke into tears as she revealed the result, and even judge Paul Hollywood admitted to shedding a tear, but Faldo smiled quietly as she was handed her award.

She later said: “It’s just … disbelief. I don’t think I will forget this as long as I live.”

“She could at least have looked happy about it!” responded one viewer.

Dashed hopeful Steven reassured fans: “I know Sophie can appear quite tough, but she’s not, she’s soft. She put her heart and soul into this. She earned it, she really earned it.”