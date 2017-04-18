Gary Sinise hails military heroes as he is honoured on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gary Sinise has paid tribute to military veterans as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Forrest Gump and Apollo 13 actor was joined by members of the armed forces and emergency services during the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard.

The 62-year-old was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Vietnam War veteran Lieutenant Dan Taylor in Forrest Gump and created the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2003 to support servicemen and women.

On stage, Gary thanked Second World War veterans for “defeating tyranny over 70 years ago”.

“Just imagine the world if we had not succeeded in defeating that tyranny all those years ago,” he said.

“I’m grateful for these heroes and all who continue to defend us.

“It’s a gift to be able to use some of the success that I’ve had in the movie and television business to try to do some good for those who serve and sacrifice each day for our precious freedom.

“It’s a great country. I’ve been so blessed over the years.”

General Robin Rand, head of the US Air Force Global Strike Command, described Gary as a “true American patriot”.

Addressing Gary on stage, he said: “My friend and brother Gary doesn’t stop. Like a tiger in battle, he doesn’t quit.

“He’s just there for us, quietly and without fanfare.

“You’re a humble servant and you’re a valued friend to American warriors who serve in ill forgotten places.

“Your star is a legacy of service and a legacy of love.”

Other guest speakers at the event included Everybody Loves Raymond actress Patricia Heaton and Criminal Minds star Joe Mantegna.

Gary was presented with the 2,606th star on the Walk of Fame.