Gary Numan opens the door on his ‘very normal’ family life
Singer Gary Numan has said that he has a “very normal” family life, despite living in a castle-like house with a “20 foot bronze dragon in the front garden”.
The British singer-songwriter, whose new album debuted at number two in the charts and who is about to embark on a UK and European tour, also admitted that he still craves success after his decades in the music industry.
The 59-year-old told Hello! magazine: “I’m content with where I am but I’m still not where I want to be.
“I want number one albums and singles and to do arena tours. Not that many people who were around when I started are still around now.”
Numan – who lives in Los Angeles with wife Gemma and their three daughters Raven, Persia and Echo – said: “We love being at home. I work when the kids are at school, not when they’re at home or at weekends.
“We’re always doing things together.
“OK, we have a big house that looks like a castle, we have a swimming pool and a 20 foot bronze dragon in the front garden – so we have some of the trappings – but life is very normal too.”
The Cars singer’s impressive property, which also features vaulted ceilings, secret staircases and a trap door between floors, has been his family’s home since 2012.
Gemma, who married Numan in 1997, said she was a fan of the not-so-humble abode from the moment they first saw it.
“Gary said to me to be calm when we went in,” she said.
“But when the estate agent opened the door, I pushed him out of the away. Gary just remembers how I screamed as I went round from room to room going ‘I love it, I love it!’. In my head I moved in that day and I’ve never moved out.”
She added: “Our life together is so lovely; we’re best friends; soulmates.
“There aren’t many days that we’ve been apart.
“We do everything together and it’s not a possessive doing-everything-together, it’s because want to be with each other.”
Numan recently released his 21st album Savage (Songs From A Broken World), and will hit the road on his tour at the end of September.
