Gary Lineker congratulates ex-wife Danielle Bux on pregnancy

Gary Lineker has congratulated his ex-wife Danielle Bux after she shared a picture online appearing to confirm she is pregnant.

Danielle, who split from the football pundit last year, posted a photograph of herself on Instagram in which she is showing off what appears to be a baby bump.

Happy Mother's Day 💕 A post shared by Danielle Bux (@daniellebux) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:39am PDT

The image is captioned: “Happy Mother’s Day.”

Gary posted a link to Danielle’s message on Twitter and said: “Congratulations to you both x.”

Congratulations to you both x https://t.co/mOdvveeKDz — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 26, 2017

Danielle, 37, had been rumoured to be expecting a baby with her new love Nate Greenwald.

Gary, 56, and model and actress Danielle were married in 2009 – but they announced they were divorcing in January 2016.

At the time, Gary said they had “had many wonderful years together” and remained “very close and the greatest of friends”.