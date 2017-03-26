Gary Lineker congratulates ex-wife Danielle Bux on pregnancy

Gary Lineker has congratulated his ex-wife Danielle Bux after she shared a picture online appearing to confirm she is pregnant.

Danielle, who split from the football pundit last year, posted a photograph of herself on Instagram in which she is showing off what appears to be a baby bump.

The image is captioned: “Happy Mother’s Day.”

Gary posted a link to Danielle’s message on Twitter and said: “Congratulations to you both x.”

Danielle, 37, had been rumoured to be expecting a baby with her new love Nate Greenwald.

Gary, 56, and model and actress Danielle were married in 2009 – but they announced they were divorcing in January 2016.

At the time, Gary said they had “had many wonderful years together” and remained “very close and the greatest of friends”.
