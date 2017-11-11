Gary Goddard ‘unequivocally’ denies molestation claim by Anthony Edwards

Producer Gary Goddard has denied “unequivocally” a claim by Top Gun star Anthony Edwards of sexual misconduct.

The actor accused Goddard of “molesting him” him when he was a child in a post on online writers forum Medium.

Edwards, who played Goose alongside Tom Cruise in the hit 1986 film, claimed his “vulnerability was exploited” by Goddard.

A statement from Goddard’s spokesman, Sam Singer, read: “Gary first met Anthony more than 40 years ago. Gary was a mentor, teacher and a friend to Anthony, which makes this story all the more disturbing to him.

“As to the allegations that Mr Edwards made in his post today, I can unequivocally deny them on Gary’s behalf.

“Gary played an important role in helping start Anthony’s acting career and acted as his personal manager. He has nothing but the greatest respect for Anthony as a person. Gary is saddened by the false allegations.”

Edwards, 55, made the allegations in a lengthy account under the headline, “Yes Mom, There is Something Wrong” where he explained how he grew close to Goddard, now in his 60s, after meeting him when he was 12 years old.

He wrote: “My vulnerability was exploited. I was molested by Goddard…”

He added: “The resulting damage to the emotional development of a child is deep and unforgivable.

“Only after I was able to separate my experience, process it, and put it in its place could I accept this truth: My abuse may always be with me, but it does not own me.”

Edwards told how he confronted Goddard after running into him at an airport around 20 years later.

“He swore to his remorse and said that he had gotten help,” he alleged.

He also referred to further allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour levelled against Goddard around four years ago, which were later dropped.

Singer said in the statement: “The post by Anthony, as well as many of the news stories today reference a legal claim made against Gary approximately four years ago regarding sexual harassment.

“The complaint was demonstrated to be fraudulent as it was completely fabricated, and ultimately withdrawn by the complainant and his attorneys.”