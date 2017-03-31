Gary Barlow walks off live TV during The One Show interview

Gary Barlow has revealed he thought he was about to faint on live TV as he made a bizarre early exit during an interview on The One Show.

Appearing alongside his Take That bandmates, the singer started to respond to a question from presenter Richard Osman before saying he felt unwell and leaving Howard Donald and Mark Owen on the BBC sofa.

Gary said: “Can I leave you guys to it? I don’t feel very well, excuse me,” and walked off set to the bafflement of viewers.

However, the singer managed to return several minutes later for a performance of the band’s latest single, We Are Giants.

The incident left Richard and fellow presenter Angela Scanlon confused as they attempted to continue with the interview.

Making light of Gary’s departure, Mark said it was a “bit weird now” before also jokingly leaving the set.

In a post on Twitter minutes after the show ended, Gary said he was “absolutely fine”.

Thank you all for the messages. I'm absolutely fine. We had a very hot dressing room and I thought I was gong to faint on live TV ! — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) March 31, 2017

The trio were on the BBC show to promote their upcoming tour and latest album, Wonderland.

Worried fans sent Gary messages asking if he was ok while others took a more light-hearted approach.

I thought that was a joke 😣 Poor @GaryBarlow Hope you feel better soon 😚 #TheOneShow @BBCOne — Carys Lloyd (@mummycarys2010) March 31, 2017

No matter what you think of Gary Barlow, he's the glue. The fear in the eyes of Howard/Mark when he had to leave The 1 show said it all — sean miller (@seanseanmiller) March 31, 2017