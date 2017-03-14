Gary Barlow unfazed over Take That's failure to shine in America

Gary Barlow has shrugged off Take That’s failure to crack America, saying the band is happy with its success on this side of the pond.

The boy band did not make a serious splash Stateside at the height of their 1990s fame and US success has remained elusive following their reunion.

But Gary, 46, told Radio Times magazine: “Let’s be clear, we don’t have any designs on breaking America. We honestly don’t.

“We’re at the wrong point in our career.

“We celebrate still having a career in Europe!”

Gary Barlow (PA)

His bandmate Mark Owen pointed to Take That’s dissolution in 1996, which was shortly after Back For Good had given them their first top 10 single in America.

“I don’t think they were resistant to our charms,” Mark, 45, said.

“I don’t think we really properly went for it – because we split up!”

The bandmates play up their anonymity in the States in an upcoming special edition of Carpool Karaoke, the popular segment in their friend James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

James Corden (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The sketch – in aid of Comic Relief – sees the singers stepping out of the car and showing the American public what they are missing.

Band member Howard Donald, 48, said the shoot was “an amazing experience”.

He added: “You don’t realise how much work goes into it. As soon as you get in the car you’ve got 30, 40 cameras pointing at you from different angles. You have to be sitting in a certain position.

“There’s a crew of about 25 people. You’re in convoy and you’re driving around LA for almost three hours.”

This week’s Radio Times is on sale from Tuesday, March 14.