Garth Brooks' daughter gets engaged at his concert

The daughter of country music legend Garth Brooks celebrated her 21st birthday in style at his concert on Saturday night in LA.

Brooks sang Happy Birthday on-stage to his daughter, Allie, after she had joined him to duet on a number of his best known hits.

Off-stage, however, she was given another reason to celebrate.

She walked into the wings and was greeted by her boyfriend, Jonathan Roberts, who got down on one knee with an engagement ring in hand.

He shared photos and a video of the stunned birthday girl saying 'yes' on his Facebook page, saying he is "beyond blessed to have this beautiful woman in my life."

Aww!
By Denise O’Donoghue

