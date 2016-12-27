Garry Shandling died from blood clot in heart, says coroner
Garry Shandling’s cause of death has been attributed to a blood clot in his heart.
The comedian and actor died in March at the age of 66.
A report by Los Angeles’ coroner’s officials has now stated the fatal clot that killed the star occurred after he developed blood clots in his legs.
Coroner’s officials had delayed issuing their determination of what killed the star until after a review of his medical records and toxicology tests were completed.
The star is known for The Larry Sanders Show, which saw him play an egomaniacal late-night TV host with an angst-ridden showbiz life behind the scenes.
His publicist said after Garry’s death that doctors believed he suffered a sudden heart attack in his Los Angeles home.
After Larry Sanders ended in 1998, the comedian’s few public appearances included hosting the Emmys in 2000 and 2004.
