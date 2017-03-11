Gareth Gates wows fans with Cheryl impersonation

Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief viewers were stunned by how realistic pop star Gareth Gates’ impersonation of singer Cheryl was.

The former Pop Idol star took part in a male tribute to Cheryl’s former group Girls Aloud alongside Duncan James, Jon Lee, Ritchie Neville and Ben Ofoedu, singing their hit Biology.

Boys Aloud didn’t make it to the final (BBC)

Viewers were immediately impressed by Gareth’s new look in the act named Boys Aloud.

Gareth Gates dressed up as a woman on #LetsSingAndDance ... looks better then most women do 😳😂 — Danielle Richards (@Daniix) March 11, 2017

gareth gates looks stunning as a lady! #LetsSingAndDance — terriwoods (@terriwoodschels) March 11, 2017

Oh my god - Boys Aloud! Check out Gareth Gates' legs! 👀 #LetsSingAndDance — Rachel Bainbridge (@RachBainbridge) March 11, 2017

But those tuning in were even more amazed by how alike Gareth and Cheryl looked.

Gareth Gates looks more like Cheryl Cole then Cheryl Cole?! #LetsSingAndDance @BBCOne — Freeman (@PaulBHAFC) March 11, 2017

@Gareth_Gates making a pretty hot looking Cheryl I have to say, that face!!😄😄 #LetsSingAndDance #comicrelief — Annie B (@AbFabLambert) March 11, 2017

#LetsSingAndDance can never unsee Gareth Gates as Chezza, amazing 😂😂😂😂😂 — steff sheppard (@steffsheppard89) March 11, 2017

Gareth Gates looks so much like Cheryl! It's uncanny, pet! #LetsSingAndDance — JOEY (@JoeyLDN) March 11, 2017

#LetsSingAndDance Gareth Gates must have a career as a Cheryl impersonator — Nicola Kingswell (@mini_moans) March 11, 2017

Gareth Gates and Cheryl Cole separated at birth?? Who knew? #LetsSingAndDance — Lois Harris (@Loisharris) March 11, 2017

Other viewers commented on his similarity in appearance to former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan and also to Victoria Beckham.

Gareth Gates is channelling Victoria Beckham #LetsSingAndDance — Kevin C (@tzenkethi) March 11, 2017

Gareth Gates looks a bit like Posh Spice. #LetsSingAndDance — Ita Bloyce (@Ita99) March 11, 2017

The programme featured a cameo appearance from Birds of a Feather actress Lesley Joseph, who ran on stage at the end of The Chase stars’ Wizard Of Oz performance covered in green paint and dressed as The Wicked Witch Of The West.

Viewers voted for The Chase stars to go through to the charity competition’s final and the judging panel – which this week was made up of Claudia Winkleman, Russell Kane and Adil Ray as Mr Khan – sent a trio of cast members from Casualty with them.

:: Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief returns to BBC1 on Saturday at 6.45pm.