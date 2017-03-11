Gareth Gates wows fans with Cheryl impersonation

Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief viewers were stunned by how realistic pop star Gareth Gates’ impersonation of singer Cheryl was.

The former Pop Idol star took part in a male tribute to Cheryl’s former group Girls Aloud alongside Duncan James, Jon Lee, Ritchie Neville and Ben Ofoedu, singing their hit Biology.

Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief
Boys Aloud didn’t make it to the final (BBC)

Viewers were immediately impressed by Gareth’s new look in the act named Boys Aloud.

But those tuning in were even more amazed by how alike Gareth and Cheryl looked.

Other viewers commented on his similarity in appearance to former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan and also to Victoria Beckham.

The programme featured a cameo appearance from Birds of a Feather actress Lesley Joseph, who ran on stage at the end of The Chase stars’ Wizard Of Oz performance covered in green paint and dressed as The Wicked Witch Of The West.

Viewers voted for The Chase stars to go through to the charity competition’s final and the judging panel – which this week was made up of Claudia Winkleman, Russell Kane and Adil Ray as Mr Khan – sent a trio of cast members from Casualty with them.

:: Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief returns to BBC1 on Saturday at 6.45pm.
