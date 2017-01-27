Gareth Gates suffers major fake tan fail at National Television Awards

First Hughie ‘mahogany’ Maughan, now Gareth Gates is the next celebrity to suffer a major fake tan fail.

The former Pop Idol star beemed as he attended the National Television Awards in London with his girlfriend Coronation Street star Faye Brookes, on Wednesday night.

And as Brookes picked up the award for Best Newcomer, let’s just say Gates glowed with pride.

The couple met while they were both starring in a touring production of Legally Blonde and began dating in 2013.

After Faye’s win, Gates tweeted:

My baby did it.... SHE DID IT!! I couldn't be more proud of my beautiful angel @Faye_Brookes You deserve it all baby @OfficialNTAs BEAMING x — Gareth Gates (@Gareth_Gates) January 25, 2017

Eariler this year, the singer underwent an operation on his vocal chords and during his recovery he created 'cuppanut', an innocative coconut tea.

Since then, the tea has revceived multiple awards and will hit the shelves in early spring.