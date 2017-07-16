Game Of Thrones’ The Hound told a fan who recognised him to ‘f*** off’

Game Of Thrones star Rory McCann has revealed he is looking forward to the hit show coming to an end.

The actor – who has starred as the fierce and towering The Hound since the show’s first series – will return for the penultimate season, which begins on Monday.

He said he needed to “chill out” after filming series seven and teased that most scenes had been shot “in a blizzard”.

Rory McCann as Sandor Clegane, also known as The Hound (Helen Sloan/HBO)

Asked if he was happy the smash-hit show was finishing next year, McCann replied: “Yeah, I’m tired. I’m still limping and sore from this season.”

He added: “I do get recognised and I try to be accommodating but I prefer not to be noticed, to be honest, and disappear.

“Even the other day someone caught me before breakfast in a strange place. I didn’t even manage to see him and the guy went ‘you’re The Hound’ and I just said ‘f*** off’.”

On the upcoming seven episodes, McCann said: “It’s coming together though, it’s getting colder.

“Most of our scenes have been in a blizzard or in a pretend blizzard and six months later we’re dealing with ADR (where dialogue is re-recorded after shooting) because all you can hear is fans.

“We’ve been lip-reading for each other for most of the season because there’s a fan going ‘whirrrrrrrr’ and someone throwing snow in our face.”

Asked if the series had been the most physical so far, McCann responded: “It’s only going to get worse.”

:: Game Of Thrones Season 7 premieres exclusively on July 17 on Sky Atlantic and Now TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm on the same day