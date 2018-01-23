Game Of Thrones stars pose with their new stamps

Game Of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington took a break from filming the hit fantasy show to pose with huge replicas of their new stamps.

The stars – who play Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in the programme – appear on a new set of first class stamps released by Royal Mail on Tuesday.

Emilia Clarke with her stamp (Royal Mail/PA)

The set of 15 stamps highlights British contributions to the HBO series, which so far has been mainly filmed in Northern Ireland with a predominantly British and Irish cast.

Kit Harington with his stamp (Royal Mail/PA)

The roll-call of characters from Westeros includes Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), Olenna Tyrell (Dame Diana Rigg), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

There is also a five-stamp sheet featuring images of the Night King and his undead White Walkers, giants, direwolves and dragons, and the Iron Throne.

The Iron Throne (Royal Mail/PA)

The collection’s release comes ahead of the eighth and final series, which is currently in production.

Game Of Thrones stamps (Royal Mail/PA)

The stamps are available from Tuesday at www.royalmail.com/gameofthrones, from 7,000 Post Office branches across the UK and by calling 03457 641 641.