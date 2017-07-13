Game Of Thrones stars opt for stylish looks at LA premiere

The stars of Game Of Thrones looked a world away from their on-screen alter egos as they took to the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere for the new series.

Leading the charge were British stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who play Jon Snow and Ygritte respectively, and who are a couple in real life.

Leslie looked stylish in a black and yellow full-skirted dress, while Harington cut a suave figure in a printed suit jacket worn over an unbuttoned black shirt.

Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner shrugged off her Game Of Thrones persona as she sported a thigh-skimming glitzy mini-dress emblazoned with a face.

Her best friend and co-star Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, oozed sophistication in an emerald green slinky dress with a backless design.

Others at the premiere included Game Of Thrones regulars Nathalie Emmanuel, Alfie Allen, Iain Glen, Liam Cunningham and Gwendoline Christie.

Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Nathalie Emmanuel (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

Fans have been waiting for more than a year for the seventh season of the show, as the sixth ended in June 2016.

Last year, the show, based on George RR Martin’s novels, became the most successful narrative show in the history of the Emmy Awards after winning 38 prizes.

The seventh series of the popular fantasy drama debuts on Sunday July 16 in the US and will be simulcast in the UK at 2am, and repeated later at 9pm, on Monday July 17 on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.