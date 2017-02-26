Game of Thrones star Neil Fingleton dies aged 36

Game Of Thrones star Neil Fingleton has died at the age of 36, it has been reported.

Once named as Britain’s tallest man, the 7’7″ star played Mag The Mighty in the fantasy series and also took on roles in X-Men: First Class and Jupiter Ascending.

According to reports, he passed away following heart failure on Saturday.

The Tall Persons Club group posted a statement on its Facebook page on Sunday, sending condolences to his family.

Tributes have already poured in over social media.

RIP Neil Fingleton, Game of Thrones actor, just 36 years old.

RIP Neil Fingleton - basketball player and Game of Thrones actor. Just 36-years-old. Thoughts with his family & friends, a Durham lad as well.

Born in Durham, Mr Fingleton was awarded a basketball scholarship in the US, playing for a number of teams there and in Spain before returning to the UK to focus on his acting career.

In an interview with the Guinness World Records in 2006, he said he came from a tall family.

“I have always been taller than everyone since I can remember,” he said.

“My height really took off when I reached 11 and was touching 7ft.

“By the time I was 16, I was 7ft 5in and stopped growing at 18.”