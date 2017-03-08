Game Of Thrones rape scene inspired Sophie Turner to combat domestic violence

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner has revealed that a scene in which her character was raped motivated her to join the fight against domestic violence.

The actress stars as Sansa Stark in the hit HBO show, in which her character was raped by Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) during series five.

The incident sparked a backlash from fans and critics which Sophie has slammed as “vulgar”.

(Arthur Allison/PA)

Writing in the Huffington Post on International Women’s Day, she said: “I found it vulgar that talking heads online had decided that Game Of Thrones – known for its unflinching depictions of incest, slavery (sexual and otherwise) and a brother’s reproductive coercion of his sister – ought not depict rape.

“It would be a vulgar failure on our part as storytellers, to be happily silent on a matter that affects our sisters, mothers, daughters, nieces, cousins every day, all over the world.

“I’m proud to be part of a show that won’t be content to give unproblematic accounts of being a woman in a patriarchal society; if it falls to a fantasy show to portray the reality of domestic and sexual violence, so be it.”

She revealed the fierce reaction prompted her to get actively involved in fighting domestic violence by teaming up with charity Women For Women International, which helps female survivors of conflict.

(Ian West/PA)

Sophie travelled to Rwanda with the organisation and says she was given a “stark awakening” to the benefits she has received from being born in the “global North”.

She was educated on the country’s genocidal past and met with women receiving education from Women For Women International.

Sophie said: “It was hugely inspiring to see women, often born into difficult circumstances, motivated to empower themselves, to learn necessary, emancipatory skills and to improve their lives.”

She also revealed she is now sponsoring a Rwandan woman through the charity and urged others to join the organisation.