Game Of Thrones in winter period as Emmy Award nominations due

Game Of Thrones is expected to be absent from the list of Emmy Award nominations to be announced today following its record-breaking haul last year.

The show, based on George RR Martin’s novels, became the most-awarded narrative show in Emmy history in 2016 after winning 38 prizes.

Anna Chlumsky will co-host the annual TV award nominations (Chris Pizzello/AP)

But this year it is not expected to get one nomination for the September 17 ceremony because the air dates of its episodes fall outside of the Emmys’ range.

Nominations for the 69th awards will be announced at the Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles from 4.30pm UK time, and will be streamed live on emmys.com.

Veep’s Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T. actor Shemar Moore will present the nominations for the annual TV award show.

The seventh series of Game Of Thrones premieres on Sunday, lying outside of the May 31 cut-off for a chance of an award.