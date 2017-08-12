Game of Thrones fans! The Mountain has come to Dublin for Comic Con
There is considerably less space in Dublin City today as one of the biggest men on TV flew into town.
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson aka The Mountain from Game of Thrones has jetted into the Capital for Dublin's Comic Con.
Ser Gregor isn't the only star in town this weekend.
The voice of Batman (and many of our childhoods) Kevin Conroy is also making an appearance at the Convention Centre.
He'll be joined by Smallville actor Michael Rosenbaum, who played Superman's nemesis, Lex Luther.
Dublin get ready, today & tomorrow Michael Rosenbaum and I are gonna rock the house. pic.twitter.com/kTOrfZtRdQ— Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) August 12, 2017
Star Trek star and sci-fi legend Marina Sirtis will also be in town, much to the delight of Trekkies across the city.

