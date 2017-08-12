Game of Thrones fans! The Mountain has come to Dublin for Comic Con

There is considerably less space in Dublin City today as one of the biggest men on TV flew into town.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson aka The Mountain from Game of Thrones has jetted into the Capital for Dublin's Comic Con.

Bodyweight is 182kg at the moment.. The first person to comment it on my previous post was @prototype_andy ! Congrats 🙏 I'll be contacting you soon so I can ship your STRONG MOTHER F*#KER T-shirt! 💪 A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Ser Gregor isn't the only star in town this weekend.

The voice of Batman (and many of our childhoods) Kevin Conroy is also making an appearance at the Convention Centre.

He'll be joined by Smallville actor Michael Rosenbaum, who played Superman's nemesis, Lex Luther.

Dublin get ready, today & tomorrow Michael Rosenbaum and I are gonna rock the house. pic.twitter.com/kTOrfZtRdQ — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) August 12, 2017

Star Trek star and sci-fi legend Marina Sirtis will also be in town, much to the delight of Trekkies across the city.

A rib tickling encounter with Star Trek superstar Marina Sirtis who dazzled on the show this morning... #outofthisworld #whatisthestars A post shared by Ryan Tubridy (@instatubridy) on Aug 10, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

Yes, we're jealous to be stuck in the office today.