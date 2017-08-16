Game Of Thrones fans fear spoilers as another episode airs early in Spain

Fans have reacted with a mixture of joy and displeasure at a Game Of Thrones episode accidentally airing in Spain days ahead of its scheduled broadcast.

The sixth episode of the seventh series is reported to have been made mistakenly available to Spanish viewers by HBO on an on-demand service four days early for about one hour, allowing enough time for it to be downloaded and circulated online.

The broadcast blunder is the latest to hit the fantasy series in recent weeks as scripts were released after a hacker breached HBO’s computer network and, in a separate incident, another episode of the current season was available online in India before its air date.

Following the Spanish leak, fans took to Twitter to share their fears and disappointment over spoilers now that the next instalment is available to watch.

One wrote that “August is dark and full of spoilers” while another said the series has been “ruined by people”.

They added that Game Of Thrones is “no longer considered the best show of all time, spoilers hindered the series”.

One fan lamented having to avoid spoilers for several days, writing: “I usually have to go a day without #GameOfThrones spoilers … but now I have to go for a week?!?”

“HBO Spain leaking next weeks episode of game of thrones was funny until i saw and spoiler and now want to be burnt by a dragon,” another said.

Resigned to watching the episode earlier than preferred, one said: “So apparently the sixth episode of Game of Thrones has been leaked, I’m going to watch it just to save myself the trouble of spoilers.”

However, some devotees of the multi award-winning show were delighted they were able to see episode six early.

One wrote: “Nothing better than when you wake up and find out game of thrones has been leaked early.”

“HBO spain leaking Game of thrones episode 6 a week early, thank you very much,” another happy viewer commented.

Regarding the recent India leak – which saw the fourth episode of the series, Spoils of War, released three days ahead of schedule – a media technology company from the country has said it regrets the incident by four of its current and former employees.

Indian police have detained the four suspects but said their motive for leaking the episode was unclear.

Prime Focus Technologies said in a statement on Wednesday the leak “was not a system hack but an illegal breach of obligations”.

Aside from the Game Of Thrones gaffes, US TV network HBO has also been under attack from a group of hackers who said they have stolen 1.5TB of data and have been trickling out the stolen information over several weeks.

The leaks have included scripts, internal documents and emails from an executive so far, and it is feared more will follow.

Unreleased episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which makes its much-anticipated return in October, and other shows have been dumped online, according to reports.

HBO has not commented on the latest Game Of Thrones leak.