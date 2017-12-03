Game of Thrones creator confirms Nightflyer will be filmed in Limerick

The creator of Game of Thrones has confirmed that 10 episodes of the TV series Nightflyer will be shot in Limerick.

George RR Martin confirmed the series will go to production at the new Troy Studios.

Previous series that Martin has been involved in have resulted in great benefits for the local economy.

Sections of Game of Thrones were filmed in Northern Ireland, creating thousands of jobs and generating an estimated €170 million to the local economy.