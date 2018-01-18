Gabriel Byrne to be honoured at Ifta Awards

Actor Gabriel Byrne will be presented with a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Iftas.

He is receiving the award, which will be presented to him by President Michael D Higgins, in recognition of his outstanding achievement across both film and television.

“I am deeply honoured to be receiving this Award from the Irish Academy and it means a lot to me to receive it in my home town of Dublin," said Byrne.

The ceremony takes place on Thursday, February 15 in Dublin and will be broadcast on RTÉ One.

"Gabriel has paved the way as one of Ireland’s most revered actors and filmmakers where he has explored and pushed the boundaries in storytelling across a broad range of genres, in film, television and documentary making," said Áine Moriarty, Ifta chief executive.

"We look forward to welcoming Gabriel back home to his native Dublin to celebrate his achievements."

Dublin-born Byrne is one of the most recognised screen talents in Hollywood and has appeared in more than 75 feature films.

He first appeared on Irish screens in Irish soap The Riordans in 1978, as the handsome Pat Barry.

Byrne helped to develop the Irish Cultural Centre in New York before becoming the first Cultural Ambassador for Ireland.