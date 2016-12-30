Funeral to take place for Zsa Zsa Gabor

Hollywood is preparing to say its final farewell to Zsa Zsa Gabor at the actress and socialite’s funeral.

Zsa Zsa died at 99 after suffering a heart attack at her home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, on December 18.

A memorial service is being held at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on Friday, hosted by her widower Frederic Prinz von Anhalt.

Zsa Zsa Gabor (PA)

The service will be followed by a private burial where Zsa Zsa will be laid to rest next to her sister Ava Gabor and daughter Francesca Gabor Hilton, who died last year.

Zsa Zsa, the great aunt of Paris Hilton, was better known for her string of marriages – totalling nine if a quickly-annulled shipboard ceremony is included – than her work on-screen.

The Hungarian-born star started her career in the 1940s and went from being a beauty queen to a millionaire’s wife and a major public figure.

The late Michael Winner, who directed her in the 1976 film Won Ton Ton: The Dog Who Saved Hollywood, once described her as largely playing a thinly-veiled version of herself. “She played Zsa Zsa Gabor the actress in real life,” Winner said in 2013.

Zsa Zsa in 1956 (PA)

She was also known for her wit, having once said: “I am a marvellous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man I keep his house.”

Zsa Zsa had long suffered from ill health after being partly paralysed in a car accident in 2002 and suffering a stroke in 2005.

She outlived both her older sister Magda and younger sister Eva, who were also both actresses and socialites.

Following her death, Frederic revealed he performed CPR on Zsa Zsa as he battled to save her life.

Zsa Zsa Gabor in 1955 (AP)

He told reporters: “The way I see it, when I felt her hand and it was cold already, she was slowly slipping away peacefully without pain and it was just the time for her to go. She wanted to go.”

The family was dealt another tragedy following Zsa Zsa’s death after it was confirmed her adopted son, Oliver Prinz von Anhalt, had died.

He was involved in a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles on December 10 and died on Christmas Day – a week after Zsa Zsa’s death.

The memorial service for Zsa Zsa is due to begin at 10am local time (6pm GMT).