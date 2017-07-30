Funeral service held for Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has been laid to rest in a private funeral a little over a week after he committed suicide, according to a report in the US.

The service for the rock star – who was found dead at his home on July 20, at the age of 41 – was held near his home in Palos Verdes, California on Saturday, said website TMZ.

Around 200 relatives, friends and fellow musicians attended.

A stage including a set of drums was set up, apparently for musical tributes.

Guests were given passes made to look like VIP passes for a concert, featuring an image of Bennington on stage singing in front of a crowd.

The service today was beautiful. Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything ❤❤❤ A post shared by Austin Carlile (@austincarlile) on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Austin Carlile, former Of Mice & Men singer, posted a picture of the passes on Instagram. He was also wearing a wristband emblazoned with the words: “God’s got this.”

“The service today was beautiful. Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything,” he wrote.

Hip hop star Blackbear wrote on Twitter: “Beautiful ceremony.. a lil piece of u has & will be in every song i sing on stage forever.”

beautiful ceremony.. a lil piece of u has & will be in every song i sing on stage forever. @chesterbe @linkinpark #chesterbennington pic.twitter.com/IXHMxDbvMn — blackbear (@iamblackbear) July 29, 2017

Last week, Bennington’s wife Talinda Bennington posted an emotional message online asking “how do I move on?” from the loss.

She said: “One week ago today, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero-their Daddy.

“We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy.

“How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?

“The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.”

One week ago today, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero-their Daddy. We had a (cont) https://t.co/hkutVhlJzR — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) July 28, 2017

Mrs Bennington, who married the singer in 2006 and is the mother of his youngest three children, continued: “I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy.

“And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angels voice.

“And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so.

“Rest In Peace, my love. Always, Mrs. Talinda Bennington.”